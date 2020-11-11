https://justthenews.com/government/local/five-days-after-participating-massive-pro-biden-party-chicago-mayor-issues-stay?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot today issued a stay-at-home advisory for residents – less than a week after she participated in a densely packed, citywide celebration after the media’s projected fellow Democrat Joe Biden would win the 2020 presidential election.

The advisory, which does not appear to have the force of mandate, states that city officials “advise all residents of Chicago to stay at home in response to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city.”

“Residents are advised to only leave home to go to work or school,” the advisory also states, “or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, picking up food, or receiving deliveries. … If you do leave home, you must always wear a face covering and practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others.”

The advisory comes less than a week after Lightfoot joined huge crowds celebrating multiple major media networks’ calling the 2020 presidential election for Biden.

“This is a great day for our city,” Lightfoot told a densely packed crowd last Saturday, speaking through a bullhorn with her face mask removed. “This is a great day for our country! We get to take our democracy back.”

In Thursday’s advisory, Lightfoot also suggested that residents “cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans” and “not have guests in their homes unless they are essential workers.”

It also stipulates that, starting Nov. 16, any kind of event held in the city, indoors or outdoors, must be “limited to 10 individuals.”

