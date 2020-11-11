https://justthenews.com/government/security/five-american-service-members-among-those-killed-sinai-helicopter-crash?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Five American service members are among seven people killed when a helicopter crashed Thursday in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, according to news reports.

The helicopter was part of an international peacekeeping mission, as part of the U.S.-led Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) in the region.

Other military victims reportedly are French and Czech nationals. The dead have not been identified.

A spokesman for U.S. Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

