As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Team Biden is apparently worried that the inauguration could turn out to be, as Mollie Hemingway put it, a Million MAGA March. How are tens of thousands who voted for the guy who wants a national mask mandate supposed to show up and party in Washington, D.C., and maybe set a limo or two on fire as they did at President Trump’s inauguration? As we’ve already seen from his campaign events, Trump supporters easily outnumbered Biden supporters at their little rallies.

Here’s an idea … why not put on a virtual inauguration on Zoom as the Democratic Party did with its convention?

First of all, national parks are stubbornly white and are facing “an existential crisis over race.” And second, why honor farmers? Aren’t they the uneducated rubes from red states who voted to keep Trump in office?

Well, we’re surprised “business people” were lucky enough to be lumped in with museums and theaters and not Wall Street.

Anyway, enjoy the ratio:

We’re old enough to remember Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lecturing us that community gardens fail because we look at them “through a colonial lens.” That’s right: They’re racist.

All she’s saying is, keep the farmers out of Biden’s virtual inauguration parade; they don’t belong with cities and museums and theaters.

