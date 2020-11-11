https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/11/fk-the-farmers-plans-for-joe-bidens-zoom-inauguration-are-coming-along-just-great/

As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Team Biden is apparently worried that the inauguration could turn out to be, as Mollie Hemingway put it, a Million MAGA March. How are tens of thousands who voted for the guy who wants a national mask mandate supposed to show up and party in Washington, D.C., and maybe set a limo or two on fire as they did at President Trump’s inauguration? As we’ve already seen from his campaign events, Trump supporters easily outnumbered Biden supporters at their little rallies.

NEW: Biden inauguration planners are dealing with a logistical nightmare. Not just grappling with the threat of COVID but also fearing that if their own people don’t show up to celebrate, Trumpers will fill the void with heckling and protestshttps://t.co/rDY89pfOd7 — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 11, 2020

Here’s an idea … why not put on a virtual inauguration on Zoom as the Democratic Party did with its convention?

Biden’s folks ran a great ZOOM convention. Let’s have a 50 state Inaugural in 2021 highligthing the national parks, American farms in each state, poll voters, electors, volunteers, health heroes, etc. — Morris Boyd Associates (@MorrisBoyd) November 11, 2020

First of all, national parks are stubbornly white and are facing “an existential crisis over race.” And second, why honor farmers? Aren’t they the uneducated rubes from red states who voted to keep Trump in office?

Well, we’re surprised “business people” were lucky enough to be lumped in with museums and theaters and not Wall Street.

Anyway, enjoy the ratio:

Bless your heart. That soy latte isn’t going to grow itself. — Denise (@neeceetx) November 11, 2020

How much corn does NYC produce? — 82Brew (@rodgers_jeff) November 11, 2020

Let them eat cake huh? — Margarine-/k/un (@TheUnaButters) November 11, 2020

*A painting of a cake — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) November 11, 2020

“Honor our monuments to ourselves, the sophisticates who built these glorious cities,” she says, while trying not to step in the filth and wondering where her next meal will come from. — črâîg of ¢rāigš ☧ (@CraigOfCraigs) November 11, 2020

From the vegan Thai fusion place down the street, obviously. 😬 — Coder, Pneumatic Tube Enthusiast (@CoderInCrisis) November 11, 2020

Can’t eat money, sweetie. Farmers can grow food and go to a barter system in a flash. Latte slurping city dwellers simply cannot survive without someone else doing FOR them. — Trunalimunumaprzure von F*ckstick (@Wolfknight74) November 11, 2020

Imagine being so deep into a cult you get this out of touch with realty — JJCarry (@CarryOn96) November 11, 2020

Gee, for a librarian you sure are stupid. The “welfare” red states get in excess of taxes paid is almost all military spending. That’s where the bases are, dimwit. — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) November 11, 2020

Well, hope your “public garden” is big enough then — Happy Mantis Shrimp (@HappyMantShrimp) November 11, 2020

We’re old enough to remember Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lecturing us that community gardens fail because we look at them “through a colonial lens.” That’s right: They’re racist.

Hi Sue. We’ve never interacted before, but are you serious? — Uncle “Curly” Den ™️ (@denwee) November 11, 2020

Party of love and tolerance. — Justen (@blanco_basura) November 11, 2020

Party that will unite the country right here… — Q (@gripes81) November 11, 2020

“I just can’t understand why the working class hates us!” — TechForcePrime (@TechForcePrime) November 11, 2020

A simple “Thank you” will do. — Jedi Mattster (@mww1975) November 11, 2020

It must be nice living in a bubble where you don’t have to think about where your food comes from. Or think at all apparently. — Robert Wert (@rswert) November 11, 2020

How will you eat? You think they just make food at the grocery store? — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) November 11, 2020

Amazon just 3d prints it before shipping to Whole Foods, obviously — Steakback Outhouse (@duane_moody) November 11, 2020

Museums don’t make food — Spooky Scary Bugaboo 💭 (@ChungusEnergy) November 11, 2020

Have fun eating all that big-city culture!!! — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) November 11, 2020

Good luck feeding large populations with neighborhood gardens. After those run out you will be eating each other. That’s when it will get entertaining. I’ll sit back with a big juicy steak and watch. — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) November 11, 2020

If thats how you feel you should boycott farmers by not spending your money on their labor. — Andrew Akins (@PaLibertarian18) November 11, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS!! you have said the magic phrase & discovered ME! Your local grocery store food wizard! I wave my wand & the store shelves just fill up. You have now discovered the secret but I must trust you to not tell a soul or the whole fiction of “supply chain” will collapse — GodKing-Elect Dok (@ScienceJesus) November 11, 2020

Sue doesn’t understand the “farm” part of her favorite farm to table restaurants. — Dad Ayup (@Dadbyup) November 11, 2020

I too hate eating — The Jolly Ol’ Gatekeeper (@HeroOfLightPKN) November 11, 2020

Not that it will matter to The Party of Facts™️, but the majority of people on welfare live in blue states. — Dave From The List (@woodstockdave) November 11, 2020

Enjoy eating paintings and slam poetry, I guess — Michelle 🌧 (@Chat_Mort) November 11, 2020

How long till you lock your account and do the “I’m being bullied cause of my extremely smart opinion” — JM (@bulletfriendly) November 11, 2020

All she’s saying is, keep the farmers out of Biden’s virtual inauguration parade; they don’t belong with cities and museums and theaters.

