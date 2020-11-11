http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Wu81F1or3Ds/

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has proposed “anti-mob” legislation in an effort to expand the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law, according to a report from the Miami Herald.

“The legislation would reportedly expand the state’s list of ‘forcible felonies’ to justify using force against people engaging in conduct resulting in the ‘interruption or impairment’ of a business,” the Hill reported.

If signed into law, the Miami Herald noted, the legislation would make blocking traffic a third-degree felony and add criminal penalties for those who engage in “violent or disorderly assemblies.” It would further withhold state funds from local governments that make cuts to police department budgets.

The proposal comes amid several violent protests which sparked across the nation after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The “Stand Your Ground” law, which was passed in the Sunshine State in 2005, ensured those who feel threatened or fear bodily harm can “meet force with force.”

DeSantis previously introduced legislation in September which would withhold funding from municipalities that defunded their police.

“We are going to impose criminal penalties for violent or disorderly assemblies. That’ll be a third-degree felony,” DeSantis said at the time. “We will also require a felony if you incapacitate any of the roadways. We see people take over interstates. That is absolutely hazardous. It’s not fair to motorists who may get caught up in that. So, that will be unacceptable.”

