Scott Hagerstrom joined the Trump campaign as Michigan state director in December 2015.

Via Ballotpedia: Upon being hired, he said, “It is a great honor to serve as Mr. Trump’s Michigan State Director. He is a proven success with the leadership capabilities to accomplish what those in Washington, D.C. cannot. I believe in his message, his vision and his ability to make our country better than ever before.”[1] In June 2016, Hagerstrom said that Trump could win the state—which hadn’t voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1988—because of what he called “Reagan Democrats.” He said, “It’s amazing the support he’s getting, being in Macomb County. If you remember, Reagan Democrats in 1980, 1984 – the whole story was Reagan Democrats, the national story was Reagan Democrats and Macomb County, Michigan, was the center. He’s getting those people.”

Scott Hagerstrom continues to be a staunch Trump supporter.

On Tuesday Scott joined Jim Hoft and TGP’s attorney to discuss the latest updates from Michigan since election day.

Scott told The Gateway Pundit that several Republican lawmakers in the state of Michigan are NOT supporting the Trump team in their investigation of election fraud and abuse.

This is an excellent interview from a very important local leader in Michigan

