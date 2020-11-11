https://thehill.com/homenews/525518-fox-news-anchor-goes-viral-for-reacting-on-hot-mic-to-guest-doubting-biden-win

An anchor on Fox News has gone viral after she was caught on a hot microphone expressing disbelief that a guest on the network would cast doubt on projections that Joe BidenJoe BidenFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE has been elected president.

During Saturday’s coverage of the incoming election results, anchors Sandra Smith and Trace Gallagher hosted Cleta Mitchell, a conservative attorney who has been promoting President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE‘s unproven claims of voter fraud in the presidential election.

“Remember just because CNN or even Fox News says somebody is president, does not mean they’re president,” Mitchell said while appearing on the program.

“What?” Smith, who was not conducting the interview of Mitchell, was caught on her microphone saying. “What is happening? Trace, we’ve called it.”

Sandra Smith, off-air, reacts to her colleague Trace Gallagher indulging a nutjob who denies the outcome of the election even after Fox News had called it for Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/gZ4nrnVHab — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 9, 2020

Trump, his campaign and his allies on Capitol Hill have not acknowledged the outcome of the presidential election, which was called in favor of Biden, by every major news network, including Fox News, on Saturday.

The president and his supporters have been critical of the network in recent weeks, a sentiment that was further riled last week when the network was the first to call the state of Arizona in Biden’s favor.

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerWhite House uncertainty grows over Trump post-election actions The Hill’s 12:30 Report: World reacts to Biden’s election win Fox News’s Kurtz confirms Kushner called Murdoch to complain about Arizona call to Biden MORE reportedly spoke to Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch to complain about the Arizona call by the network.

Fox News reporters and daytime anchors have repeatedly stated that Trump and his campaign have provided no evidence of voter fraud. Still, the network’s prime-time opinion talk show hosts have given credence to Trump’s claims and aired segments casting doubt on the integrity of last week’s election.

