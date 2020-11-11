https://thehill.com/homenews/media/525458-foxs-hemmer-on-trump-voter-fraud-claims-at-what-moment-do-you-say-put-up-or

Fox News’s Bill Hemmer on Tuesday pressed American Conservative Union head Matt Schlapp to back up his claims about widespread voter fraud in Nevada.

Schlapp claimed he had seen evidence of “thousands and thousands of illegal votes,” while Hemmer suggested that Schlapp’s allegations seemed far more like “a case at the margins.”

Schlapp continued to insist without evidence that he’s “never been to a place where we were able to demonstrate almost immediately thousands and thousands of improper ballots.”

“When do we see that evidence there of these thousands and thousands that you’re talking about?” Hemmer countered.

Fox anchor Bill Hemmer: Evidence shows the Nevada votes you said were cast illegally out-of-state are actually military votes. How do you defend that? Matt Schlapp: No, this is different. We actually have more proof. Hemmer: When will we see this evidence? Schlapp: ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/GkNemu8OZp — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 10, 2020

Hemmer later brought up his exchange with Schlapp in an interview with Sen. Thom TillisThomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden calls Trump’s refusal to concede an ’embarrassment’ | Cunningham concedes in North Carolina | Georgia Senate runoffs get underway Cunningham concedes in North Carolina Senate race GOP senator in quarantine after being exposed to staffer with COVID-19 MORE (R-N.C.).

“Matt Schlapp just came back from Clark County,” Hemmer said. “He’s arguing that there are thousands and thousands of illegal votes cast. Well, that may or may not be the case, but so far we haven’t seen any evidence of that.”

“At what moment do you say put up or shut up?” he added.

Tillis responded that fraud occurs in most races, saying “whether or not it rose to a level where it determined an outcome are the kinds of questions that you ask in these very, very close races.”

The Trump campaign has alleged widespread voter fraud in the states that provided President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE’s margin of victory but have yet to provide evidence. In a Tuesday report, The New York Times said elections officials in 45 states said they had seen no evidence of voting issues. Republican secretaries of state in states where Biden leads, including Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger and Nevada’s Barbara Cegavske, have also pushed back on the claims.

