Georgia will undergo a recount in the presidential election, the Georgia secretary of state announced on Wednesday.

The decision to perform a recount is a win for President Trump and his campaign as they rely on legal challenges and recounts in several battleground states to stay in the race. Joe Biden, who is ahead in Georgia by approximately 14,000 votes, was projected to win the election over the weekend.

“With the margin being so close, it will require a full, by-hand recount in each county,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference on Wednesday morning. “This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount, and a recanvass all at once. It will be a heavy lift, but we will work with the counties to get this done in time for our state certification.”

“My office will continue to investigate each and every incidence of illegal voting. Double voting, felon voting, people voting out of state — if you report it, we will investigate it. Every legal vote will count,” Raffensperger added.

The state aims to complete the recount in time to meet its Nov. 20 deadline for certifying the election results.

Even if Trump wins Georgia and the state’s 16 Electoral College votes, Biden would still have more than the 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency, underscoring the uphill battle the Trump team has to turn the tide.

Raffensperger has become a target of fellow Republicans, including Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both of whom are also facing runoff elections against Democrats next month. They demanded Raffensperger’s resignation because “the management of Georgia elections has become an embarrassment for the state.”

“Georgians are outraged, and rightfully so,” they wrote in a statement on Monday. “We have been clear from the beginning: every legal vote cast should be counted. Any illegal vote must not. And there must be transparency and uniformity in the counting process. This isn’t hard. This isn’t partisan.”

Raffensperger released a statement disputing their claims and asserting that his imminent resignation “is not going to happen.”

The state’s two U.S. Senate races will have their runoffs on Jan. 5, determining which party has control in the upper chamber of Congress.