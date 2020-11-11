https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/525565-gop-chair-acknowledges-harris-would-be-deciding-vote-in-50-50-senate

Even as leading Republicans refuse to refer to Joe BidenJoe BidenFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE as the president-elect, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielRNC announces post-election layoffs Fox cuts away from McEnany press conference Republican clerk pushes back on GOP chair’s ‘categorically false’ claim MORE on Wednesday appeared to acknowledge President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE‘s defeat by tweeting that Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSenate Republicans urge Trump to go all-in on Georgia Will McConnell flout custom by rejecting Biden Cabinet nominees? Pressure grows on California governor to name Harris replacement MORE (D-Calif.), Biden’s running mate, would be the chamber’s “deciding vote” in the event of a 50-50 split in the Senate.

McDaniel made the comment in a since-deleted tweet illustrating the stakes of the two Jan. 5 runoff races in Georgia, which could give Democrats 50 seats in the chamber if candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock win their contests.

When there’s a 50-50 tie in the Senate, the vice president can often cast the tie-breaking vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Democrats control Senate: Leader [Charles] Schumer, Budget Chair Bernie [Sanders] (hello socialism), Finance Chair [Ron] Wyden (goodbye tax cuts), Judiciary Chair [Dianne] Feinstein (liberal judges), HELP Chair [Patty] Murray (govt control of health care), Deciding Vote Kamala Harris,” McDaniel tweeted.

If Democrats control Senate: Leader Schumer Budget Chair Bernie (hello socialism) Finance Chair Wyden (goodbye tax cuts) Judiciary Chair Feinstein (liberal judges) HELP Chair Murray (govt control of health care) Deciding Vote Kamala Harris ✅ Vote @KLoeffler+@Perduesenate! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 11, 2020

Numerous Twitter users took notice of McDaniel’s seeming acknowledgment that Harris will be the next vice president before she deleted it.

It appears we’re all on the same page after all pic.twitter.com/bomx4QArSi — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

At least you’re acknowledging that Kamala Harris is the Vice President-elect. https://t.co/vdNTuzE8Hd — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) November 11, 2020

#BREAKING: @GOPChairwoman Ronna McDaniel flatly acknowledges that Joe Biden will be president and Kamala Harris will be vice president. Great job, Ronna. We, as a nation, are grateful.#PresidentElectBiden https://t.co/n9wvlkteZd — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) November 11, 2020

In a statement to The Hill, a spokesperson for the RNC called the tweet “clearly a hypothetical” and said “the RNC is fighting every step of the way to ensure all legal votes, and only legal votes, are counted.”

The tweet comes as the Trump administration has refused to acknowledge Biden’s win, first projected on Saturday by news networks including The Associated Press.

The General Services Administration has declined to sign off on giving Biden’s team transition resources, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoPompeo doubles down on refusing to acknowledge Biden win Biden shrugs off Trump, GOP on election Hogan calls lack of transition ‘dangerous,’ urges country to ‘move on’ MORE said Tuesday that there will be a smooth transition to a “second Trump administration.”

Updated 5:26 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

