GOP Sen. James LankfordJames Paul LankfordMcConnell says he would give Trump-backed coronavirus deal a vote in Senate Senators push for Turkey sanctions after reports Ankara used Russian system to detect US-made jets McConnell: Plan is to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election MORE (Okla.) said on Tuesday that there was “nothing wrong” with President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE getting intelligence briefings and pledged to “step in” if the former vice president doesn’t have access by Friday.

Asked about Biden not getting the briefings, Lankford told KRMG, a radio station in Oklahoma, that it “should be resolved” by Friday.

“There is no loss from him getting the briefings and to be able to do that and if that’s not occuring by Friday I will step in as well, and to be able to push and to say this needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election … people can be ready for that actual task,” Lankford said.

He added that President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE already gets intelligence briefings and that there was “nothing wrong” with Biden “getting the briefings to be able to prepare himself.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSenate Republicans urge Trump to go all-in on Georgia Will McConnell flout custom by rejecting Biden Cabinet nominees? Pressure grows on California governor to name Harris replacement MORE, Lankford noted, is also a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, meaning that “she has all the clearances that she needs.” Lankford is a former member of the Intelligence panel and a current member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Lankford’s comments come as the General Services Administration (GSA) has not yet determined that Biden won the presidential election as Trump has refused to concede the race. The Associated Press and other outlets called the race for Biden on Saturday, but Trump’s campaign has launched a myriad of legal challenges in key battleground states where he trails Biden.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence told NBC News that it wouldn’t interact with the Biden campaign until the GSA had made an “ascertainment” on who won the election.

Biden’s campaign also said that he is not getting the president’s daily brief, a roundup of intelligence reporting given to the president and key Cabinet officials and advisers. NBC noted that Trump could grant Biden access to that, but has not done so.

NBC News and The New York Times reported that it was unclear if Biden’s team would be given access to classified information.

Then-President Clinton, the Times noted, gave then-Gov. George W. Bush access to the president’s daily brief even while votes were still being recounted in Florida during the 2000 election.

