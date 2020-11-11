https://www.theepochtimes.com/grassley-asks-doj-to-look-into-hunter-biden_3574874.html

Senator Chuck Grassley has asked the DOJ to see if Hunter Biden should be registered as a foreign agent.

Grassley sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Monday. He asked the department to find out if Hunter Biden and his uncle complied with the Foreign Agents Registration Act. It’s over their efforts to make a deal with CEFC China Energy—which has ties to the Chinese military.

He wrote, “The actions by Hunter Biden and James Biden on behalf of CEFC, Ye Jianming, and other officers connected to CEFC, potentially make them agents of the Chinese government for purposes of longstanding public disclosure laws.”

The Chinese energy giant is led by Ye Jianming, who had ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

