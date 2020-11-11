https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/happy-veterans-day-2020/

HAPPY VETERANS DAY 2020

Thank you for serving this great nation.

Hhistory.com

Veterans Day is an annual United States holiday honoring military veterans. A federal holiday, it is observed on November 11. It is also celebrated as Armistice Day or Remembrance Day in other parts of the world, falling on November 11, the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I.

There are 23.5 million US veterans.

Thanks to BG for posting this at TGP back in 2010:

It Has Always Been The Soldier

It is the soldier,

not the President who gives us democracy. It is the soldier,

not the Congress who takes care of us. It is the soldier,

not the Reporter who has given us Freedom of Press. It is the soldier,

not the Poet who has given us Freedom of Speech. It is the soldier,

not the campus [community] Organizer who

has given us the Freedom to Demonstrate. It is the soldier,

who salutes the flag;

who serves beneath the flag,

and whose coffin is draped by the flag,

that allows the protester to burn the flag. ~ Charles Michael Province, U.S. Army

God Bless Our American Veterans.

Let us always remember – in the words of Ronald Reagan – “freedom isn’t free and America is the last stand on Earth.”

A Time for Choosing speech Oct 27, 1964–



