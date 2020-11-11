https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/faith-hundreds-pro-trump-volunteers-scouring-voter-data-already-nearly-300000-vote-discrepancies-identified-pennsylvania-alone/

IT Volunteers have joined together in at least two big groups to help the Trump campaign. They’ve already identified thousands of discrepancies and activities that must be explained.



We reported earlier today that the Epoch Times reported the following in Pennsylvania:

More than 20,000 absentee ballots in Pennsylvania have impossible return dates and another more than 80,000 have return dates that raise questions, according to a researcher’s analysis of the state’s voter database. Over 51,000 ballots were marked as returned just a day after they were sent out—an extraordinary speed, given U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delivery times, while nearly 35,000 were returned on the same day they were mailed out. Another more than 23,000 have a return date earlier than the sent date. More than 9,000 have no sent date. TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Open Records Request Finds NO INVOICES OR WORK ORDERS on Reported Election Day Water Main Break in Atlanta — Here’s What We Found… The state’s voter records are being scrutinized as President Donald Trump is challenging the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania and other states where his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, holds a tight lead. The Trump campaign is alleging that invalid ballots have been counted for Democrats and valid ballots for Republicans were thrown away. The analysis of the publicly available data was conducted by a data researcher who submitted it first to the Chinese-language edition of The Epoch Times. The researcher, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he consulted about the matter with several USPS field engineers, who said the return dates shown in the database are “impossible.”

Lindsey Graham reported on a possible ballot harvesting effort in Pennsylvania where thousands of elderly suddenly voted in this election:

Lindsey Graham: Possible ballot harvesting in Pennsylvania involving 25,000 nursing home residents https://t.co/eHkZVY5Az8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 10, 2020

We reported on questionable system ‘glitches’ in Pennsylvania where 220,883 votes were systematically switched from President Trump to Joe Biden (net) and another 941,248 votes were lost altogether in system reporting:

What is yet untold is that hundreds of IT professionals across the nation have joined together to scour through voter data to find anomalies and data issues which indicate fraud. One group uncovered how votes are being switched from Trump to Biden. Another group uncovered the potential ballot harvesting in Pennsylvania.

In addition to these specialists, others are reviewing specific ballots and laws to ensure this was a legitimate election without fraud.

The majority of Americans want to see the winner of a fair election with legitimate votes counted. Thousands are helping this vision come true.



