https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/11/heres-who-should-win-at-the-2020-cma-awards/

Need something to keep your mind off the post-election fiasco? The Country Music Awards might be just the thing you need to decompress and relax tonight at 8:00 ET on ABC.

Nominees for the CMAs are generally the artists you hear on country radio, which means lesser known but still awesome sub-genres of country music that aren’t played on the radio aren’t recognized at the CMAs. You won’t see Kelsey Waldon or Tyler Childers winning a CMA unfortunately.

Naturally, their exclusion is the result of Nashville executives preferring pop-sounding country and crossovers with pop artists because it brings in pop fans and profits. I, however, am not a country snob, and I admit I do like some of the “bro country” or “boyfriend” country music from nominated artists like Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen. I am really rooting for the song of the year to go to “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice.







A hot topic to look out for tonight is the major gender equality push made during last month’s Country Music Television awards. The CMT awards introduced new, you-go-girl empowerment initiatives to enhance “inclusion,” such as a “CMT Equal Play Award.” It will be interesting to see if the post-election CMA Awards do the same.

So who should win? My humble opinions are below.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Morgan Wallen

Carly Pearce

Album of the Year

Jon Pardi – Heartache Medication

Ashley McBryde – Never Will

Old Dominion – Old Dominion

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get

Song of the Year

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress

Single of the Year

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Musical Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

“Be a Light” – Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Lady A, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban

“The Bones” – Maren Morris feat. Hozier

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King

WINNER: “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Music Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

WINNER: “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

“Homemade” – Jake Owen

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One to Know” – Chris Stapleton

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

