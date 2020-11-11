https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/11/heres-who-should-win-at-the-2020-cma-awards/
Need something to keep your mind off the post-election fiasco? The Country Music Awards might be just the thing you need to decompress and relax tonight at 8:00 ET on ABC.
Nominees for the CMAs are generally the artists you hear on country radio, which means lesser known but still awesome sub-genres of country music that aren’t played on the radio aren’t recognized at the CMAs. You won’t see Kelsey Waldon or Tyler Childers winning a CMA unfortunately.
Naturally, their exclusion is the result of Nashville executives preferring pop-sounding country and crossovers with pop artists because it brings in pop fans and profits. I, however, am not a country snob, and I admit I do like some of the “bro country” or “boyfriend” country music from nominated artists like Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen. I am really rooting for the song of the year to go to “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice.
A hot topic to look out for tonight is the major gender equality push made during last month’s Country Music Television awards. The CMT awards introduced new, you-go-girl empowerment initiatives to enhance “inclusion,” such as a “CMT Equal Play Award.” It will be interesting to see if the post-election CMA Awards do the same.
So who should win? My humble opinions are below.
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Luke Combs
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Morgan Wallen
Carly Pearce
Album of the Year
Jon Pardi – Heartache Medication
Ashley McBryde – Never Will
Old Dominion – Old Dominion
Miranda Lambert – Wildcard
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get
Song of the Year
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress
Single of the Year
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
Musical Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
“Be a Light” – Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Lady A, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban
“The Bones” – Maren Morris feat. Hozier
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King
WINNER: “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Music Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
WINNER: “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“Homemade” – Jake Owen
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Second One to Know” – Chris Stapleton