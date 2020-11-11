https://www.oann.com/honda-says-will-be-first-to-mass-produce-level-3-autonomous-cars/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=honda-says-will-be-first-to-mass-produce-level-3-autonomous-cars

November 11, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Honda Motor Co <7267.T> on Wednesday said it will be the world’s first automaker to mass produce level 3 autonomous cars that will allow drivers to let their vehicles navigate congested expressway traffic.

“Honda is planning to launch sales of a Honda Legend (luxury sedan) equipped with the newly approved automated driving equipment before the end” of March 21, Honda said in a press release.

Japan’s government earlier in the day awarded a safety certification to Honda’s autonomous “Traffic Jam Pilot” driving technology.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

