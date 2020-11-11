https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-ultimate-election-fraud-violating-civil-liberties

Our veterans didn’t fight for a country where mayors and governors can shout COVID, a noun, and a verb in the form of command and magically make our natural rights disappear.

What’s worse than wrongly ascending to office based on fraud? Using that office to fraudulently govern in a way that violates the most basic civil and religious liberties this country was founded upon. Just because you win a state or federal election doesn’t mean you have the right to treat the citizens like subjects. You might get to decide issues pertaining to zoning or garbage collection in a way that some of the people don’t like, but you can’t destroy their liberty and property and rule over their persons in the most literal sense. That’s what distinguishes our constitutional republic from a pure democracy. As Thomas Jefferson wrote, “An elective despotism is not the government we fought for.”

While everyone is fighting over the election results, both Democrat and Republican governors and mayors are suspending civil liberties indefinitely using already failed methods meant to stop the spread of a respiratory virus. Baltimore’s mayor announced the closure of businesses and churches over a 10-person capacity limit plus an outdoor mask mandate even when people are far apart. Numerous cities are declaring curfews (as if the virus is nocturnal). Even in Republican-dominated Utah, the National Guard was dispatched to “contact trace” the public for a virus that has already spread for months and is impossible to trace.

Meanwhile, crime is skyrocketing in many of these cities, yet it’s the peaceful citizens who must fear the police if they fail to cover up their humanity, not the criminals. As such, the citizenry must fear both the authoritarian government and the anarchists and criminals at the same time. A mix of North Korea and Afghanistan?

What is so ironic about this form of fascism is that these draconian restrictions have already been in place for months to varying degrees and, by proponents’ own admission, have failed to stop the spread. Thus, now, a governor can suspend life, liberty, property, religious services, and the right to breathe free air even outdoors indefinitely without any checks and balances and without having to show evidence that those measures work.

Consider the absurdity of responding to a spread with an outdoor mask mandate. By definition, authorities are admitting that the indoor mandates in place since the spring with over 90% compliance in most states failed to stop the spread. However, it makes no sense, according to anyone’s opinion, that outdoor spread would be driving the epidemic more than the indoor spread. Thus, they are tethering an even more severe violation of the Constitution to a previous version of it that clearly didn’t work to achieve their stated goals.

Then again, this was never about stopping the virus. This was about tyranny. Just like releasing criminals from jails was never about stopping COVID in jails but about dismantling our criminal justice system. Just like voting by mail was never about protecting people from the virus but about institutionalizing voter fraud.

What has become clear is that regardless of who winds up sitting in the Oval Office on January 20, we will not have a country left if we continue to allow North Korea-style authoritarianism to prevail under the banner of the coronavirus.

Folks, what we are doing is clearly not working. We are suffering usurpations and abuses that are exponentially worse than anything King George did to the colonists, yet there is no rebellion in sight. For that matter, we don’t even see a political blowback in the majority of state legislatures where Republicans command a majority.

The left is increasingly ensuring that we have no peaceful means of defending our civil rights, religious liberty, and even bodily integrity under the reign of coronavirus fascism. Consider the following amalgamation of actions taken against us:

All information debating and questioning the legality and prudence behind these measures is censored.

They say we are not even allowed to protest these measures because it will spread the virus, while Black Lives Matter and Biden supporters can host large gatherings with the encouragement of government.

The same federal courts who will grant relief on bogus claims from criminals and illegal aliens within hours of their petitions laugh our bedrock civil liberty claims out of court.

Republicans, with very few exceptions, are just as tyrannical as Democrats, thereby ensuring that we can’t even escape to red states for relief from these authoritarian measures.

The police are now being used against us for living our lives rather than against the growing anarchist movement that endangers our public safety.

If we defend ourselves against the mobs that are ignored by the police, we are the ones who will be prosecuted.

Vote in elections to change the status quo? Good luck winning them with mail-in fraud and ballot-harvesting countering a groundswell of lawful individual voting.

The only thing we have left is the ability to speak out, but watching how Australia and other former liberal democracies are now prohibiting any speech criticizing lockdowns, our days are numbered.

Indeed, when you realize what is happening to us, the acts of King George preceding the Revolutionary War don’t appear to be too intolerable. And there is a reason for that. Our Founders sought to nip the tyranny in the bud before it became too powerful for them to redress. Patrick Henry, in his famous “give me liberty or give me death” speech, warned, “We are apt to shut our eyes against a painful truth, and listen to the song of that siren till she transforms us into beasts.” To those who felt that the tyranny had not gotten bad enough and that it would be too arduous a task to rebel, he posed the following challenge:

They tell us, sir, that we are weak; unable to cope with so formidable an adversary. But when shall we be stronger? Will it be the next week, or the next year? Will it be when we are totally disarmed, and when a British guard shall be stationed in every house? Shall we gather strength by irresolution and inaction? Shall we acquire the means of effectual resistance, by lying supinely on our backs, and hugging the delusive phantom of hope, until our enemies shall have bound us hand and foot? Sir, we are not weak if we make a proper use of those means which the God of nature hath placed in our power.

So, will we wait until they station cameras in our houses to make sure we are wearing masks at home in order to finally push back? Or will we organize new cadres of the Sons of Liberty and expose these tyrants at the local level while refusing to comply with evil, illogical, and unlawful arbitrary edicts? The clock is ticking. As it states in our Declaration of Independence, “All experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.”

While memorializing our troops on Memorial Day 1927, President Calvin Coolidge noted that their sacrifice abroad is only worthwhile if we honor the Constitution at home. “The integrity of the Union rests on the Constitution,” said Coolidge in his poignant speech at Arlington National Cemetery. “Unless that great instrument is to be the supreme law of the land, we could have no Union worthy of our consideration.”

It’s time to make our union a constitutional republic again so that it’s worthy of the sacrifice of our veterans. It’s time to get educated and activated while we still can … or be enslaved.

