Those who have been plugged in to Second Amendment politics in Texas know about Houston Police Chief’ Art Acevedo’s hatred towards gun ownership.

However, some of his recent comments on Twitter caught many folks by surprise. He was rather candid about why Democrats laid an egg in Teas during the 2020 election cycle. The conventional wisdom coming from the media was that Texas seats — from Congress down to the State House — would flip to the Democrats in a blue wave. However, once the final votes were cast, Texas still remained in Republican hands.

On Twitter, Acevedo offered his take on why Democrats could not create a blue wave in Texas:

“Texas Democrats can thank “socialist democrats and defund the police crowd” led by @GregCasar,@JimmyFlanniganand the rest of the AustinCity Council. Fact, Americans and Texans want better policing, not de-policing, and they don’t want anything to do with any form of socialism.”

Texas Democrats can thank "socialist democrats and defund the police crowd" led by @GregCasar, @JimmyFlannigan and the rest of the AustinCity Council. Fact, Americans and Texans want better policing, not de-policing, and they don't want anything to do with any form of socialism.

— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) November 4, 2020

Acevedo is by no means a right winger. In fact, he appears to show signs of Trump Derangement Syndrome at times and he is no friend of pro-Second Amendment causes such as Constitutional Carry. That said, there are legitimate fissures within the Democrat coalition. The moderate wing of the party does not want to unleash Antifa/Black Lives Matter style chaos across America by defunding police departments unlike the more radical elements of the progressive Left. The fact remains that Americans will vote for Democrats if they campaign less radically and keep their crazies in line. But when radical factions of the Democrat Party start pushing policies that call for the destruction of policing institutions, that’s when everyday Americans begin to consider Republicans as an alternative option.

To tell the truth, both the mainstream media and the Democrats have enabled these radical elements and now they’re starting to have to put up with radicals within their party. Those on the Right should sit back, relax, and watch as the Left eats itself. During this in-part squabbling, the party can rebuild its forces and prepare itself for future victory.

