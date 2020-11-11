https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/11/how-bout-that-looks-like-the-biden-harris-administration-will-be-a-family-affair/
If Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff indeed ends up becoming the Second Gentleman (or whatever the designation is), it looks like he’ll be hitting the ground running:
Harris’s husband leaving law firm for role in Biden administration https://t.co/Q84uVKObxw pic.twitter.com/zN9m8Mfoir
— The Hill (@thehill) November 11, 2020
More from The Hill:
Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, is leaving his law firm, DLA Piper, for a role in the Biden administration.
Emhoff will officially leave DLA Piper by Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, a Biden campaign spokesperson confirmed. Emhoff took a leave of absence from his firm in August as Harris ran on the Democratic ticket.
“Mr. Emhoff is working with the Biden-Harris transition team to develop the portfolio he will focus on to support the work of the administration,” the spokesperson said.
How do you like that?
So basically a Democratic Jared
— Razor (@hale_razor) November 11, 2020
Nepotism? Democrat my entire life and voted for Joe but ‘NO’ to nepotism.
— BackRoadGypsy (@BrendaHenderson) November 11, 2020
No more nepotism please. Not even the very appearance of it after these pat 4 years. Not a good look.
— Lorenzo Maldonado (@TheRealLoDown) November 11, 2020
Looking forward to lots of headlines about the evils of nepotism https://t.co/8cpYKBCNAd
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 11, 2020
Heh. Don’t hold your breath. After all:
It’s different when Democrats do it. https://t.co/YSYyzN7b2H
— Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) November 11, 2020
Yep.
Democrats only hated Trump because Trump got away with everything they dreamed of
— Jim Clyburn is a Ben Carson Democrat 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) November 11, 2020