Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez loves to talk about how stunning and brave she is, but she also enjoys pretending to be modest when it suits her:

If I were actually as all-commandingly powerful as Republicans say I am, everybody in this country would have guaranteed healthcare by now. https://t.co/R2bHiMP4Rs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 10, 2020

But alas, she’s just sweet, humble AOC, trying to restore the government to its rightful role in Americans’ lives:

Alas, I’m just a first term Congresswoman, standing in front of a government, asking it to love working people — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 10, 2020

See what she did there?

LOL. Wish I was this witty 😂 https://t.co/DFSdcvmMWc — Joanne Laguidao (@joanne_laguidao) November 11, 2020

You can call it “witty.” But we much prefer “creepy as hell.”

AOC may only be a first-term congresswoman, but she’s got aspirations to be much more than that — and a devoted cultish following. And if she believes the government’s role is to “love” us, she’s got the potential to be very dangerous indeed.

GP If you think government’s job is to love anyone, you shouldn’t be in government. https://t.co/ONfq08iKSw — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 11, 2020

And you probably shouldn’t be voting, either.

Abandon all hope, ye who enter into love affairs with government.https://t.co/1GPXLpLo1u — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) November 11, 2020

