According to the official account for the Dem-run House Oversight Committee, alleged USPS whistleblower Richard Hopkins “RECANTED HIS ALLEGATIONS” during an interview with USPS investigators on Tuesday:

BREAKING NEWS: Erie, Pa. #USPS whistleblower completely RECANTED his allegations of a supervisor tampering with mail-in ballots after being questioned by investigators, according to IG. THREAD: — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) November 10, 2020

Here are the facts: Richard Hopkins is a USPS employee in Erie, Pa. He signed a sworn affidavit with allegations of ballot tampering/fraud and went public through Project Veritas. #USPS IG began investigating last week. — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) November 10, 2020

#USPS IG investigators informed Committee staff today that they interviewed Hopkins on Friday, but that Hopkins RECANTED HIS ALLEGATIONS yesterday and did not explain why he signed a false affidavit. — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) November 10, 2020

And the Washington Post reported that Hopkins admitted “fabricating allegations of ballot tampering” to USPS investigators:

Postal worker admits fabricating allegations of ballot tampering, officials say https://t.co/0NdTUlvIIp — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 10, 2020

But not so fast!

Shortly after the article dropped, James O’Keefe posted a video of Hopkins telling viewers he did not recant and that the Washington Post needs to correct its article:

USPS Whistleblower Richard Hopkins: “I DID NOT RECANT”@shawnboburg and @jacobbogage have been played by the same federal agents on the audio ‘coercing,’ ‘scaring’ the whistleblower to water down allegations. As reporters, they are REQUIRED to include Richard’s denial. REQUIRED pic.twitter.com/8Rj5yWSljz — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 11, 2020

President Trump shared the video, calling Hopkins “a brave patriot”:

A brave patriot. More & more people are stepping forward to expose this Rigged Election! https://t.co/DfOVDQu2Qp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

O’Keefe posted a second video accusing the USPS inspectors of coercing the new statement from Hopkins:

RECORDING: Federal agents “coerce” USPS whistleblower Hopkins to water down story. Hopkins doubles down… Agent Strasser: “I am trying to twist you a little bit” “I am scaring you here”…” we have Senators involved…DOJ involved…reason they called me is to try to harness.” pic.twitter.com/tK2JPu6Wqm — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 11, 2020

And now Rudy Giuliani wants to know who the interviewing agent is working for:

What are Postal Agents doing trying to “twist” a witness. Or trying to scare him. It’s all on tape. Will someone find out who Agent Strasser is working for? https://t.co/1lZRhaLY7E — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 11, 2020

With all the back-and-forth on this, GoFundMe has pulled the fundraiser for Hopkins and is refunding donors their money:

GoFundMe says it has taken down the Hopkins page and that all donors will be fully refunded. https://t.co/SHDrtV62zU — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 11, 2020

