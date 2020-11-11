https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/11/i-won-the-race-failed-democratic-senate-candidate-barbara-bollier-is-still-claiming-victory-so-dont-you-dare-take-this-away-from-her-video/

Barbara Bollier was really hoping to be Kansas’ next Democratic U.S. Senator. Things didn’t quite work out that way, but hey, as she sees it, she’s still a winner in our hearts:

Barbara Bollier – the DSCC backed Kansas Democrat currently losing the #KSsen race by nearly 159K votes – thinks she won her race?! “For me, it’s not about the win or the loss, it’s about the process… Not the trophy, but the race. I won the race!” pic.twitter.com/bhMzAYJQFE — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) November 11, 2020

Well, bless her heart.

What can she say? She’s an optimist!

Uh. No. — Bot Reynolds (@BotReynolds) November 11, 2020

What in the world? Do Kansas Democrats have their own Stacey Abrams? https://t.co/5w53kkCOhu — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 11, 2020

And what would be so bad about that? Stacey Abrams is an American heroine!

woof – wonder if her donors feel the same way https://t.co/7dJCEB3kPF — Scott Jennings + (@ScottJenningsKY) November 11, 2020

They should be proud of her. Because after all:

The Senate is the friends you make along the way. https://t.co/85TY2y5F2z — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) November 11, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

