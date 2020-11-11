https://hannity.com/media-room/iced-out-memo-shows-progressives-furious-over-fancy-nancys-gourmet-ice-cream-blunder/

Nancy Pelosi: Quarantining is “a wonderful opportunity for them that I wish all children would have” https://t.co/upiSWCBokW pic.twitter.com/titMWq1U1u

“We’re coping pretty well. I have my grandchildren from New York. They have to get up at 5 o’clock in the morning to do their classwork… It is a a wonderful opportunity for them that I wish all children would have,” said Pelosi from her kitchen.

“Other people in our families go for other flavors, but we have some chocolate right here,” said Pelosi. “We have chocolate candy.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi bragged about her private stash of upscale ice cream on late-night television this week; showing off her stockpile of sweets as Americans wait in line at food banks across the country.

FANCY NANCY: ‘Nothing More Entrepreneurial Anyone Can do than Start a Small Business, Except Get Married’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi continued to baffle millions of users on social media Wednesday; saying there’s “nothing more entrepreneurial” anyone can do than start a small business “or get married.”

“There’s nothing more entrepreneurial and more optimistic that anyone can do than start a small business, maybe except get married,” said the Speaker from inside her home in California.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “There’s nothing more entrepreneurial and more optimistic that anyone can do than start a small business, maybe except get married.” pic.twitter.com/HgTgfShmXv — The Hill (@thehill) April 16, 2020

Pelosi made similar comments moments later.

