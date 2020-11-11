https://www.theepochtimes.com/indiana-attorney-general-joins-republicans-case-against-pennsylvania-supreme-court_3575231.html

Republican Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court and joined other Republicans in arguing that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overstepped its authority by allowing voters three additional days to cast ballots. Hill joined five other Republican attorneys general from other states in the lawsuit. “When we see courts in other states cross the line and take over that process and the potential impact that may have on the wishes of Indiana voters, we believe it is appropriate to take action,” Hill said, according to WFYI. The brief argued that state legislatures, under the U.S. Constitution, have to choose the point when states can stop receiving absentee ballots and start counting votes. State courts like the Pennsylvania Supreme Court don’t have the jurisdiction to do that, they said. Pennsylvania voters had 50 days to return their absentee ballots to ensure they were received by …

