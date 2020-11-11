https://www.oann.com/insurance-losses-from-u-s-west-coast-wildfires-to-top-8-billion-aon/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=insurance-losses-from-u-s-west-coast-wildfires-to-top-8-billion-aon

November 11, 2020

(Reuters) – Insurance and reinsurance industry losses from wildfires across U.S. states, including California, Oregon and Colorado, were estimated to be more than $8 billion, according to a monthly report on global catastrophes by Aon Plc.

Economic losses from the fires could top $13 billion, the insurance broker said http://thoughtleadership.aon.com/documents/20201111_analytics-if-october-global-recap.pdf on Wednesday.

Wildfires have scorched through millions of acres in California this year, the worst fire season in state history, while crews have battled a string of wildfires in drought-stricken Colorado.

American International Group Inc, one of the largest U.S. insurers, this month reported $790 million in quarterly catastrophe losses, before tax, hurt in part by wildfires in the U.S. West Coast.

(Reporting Niket Nishant by in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

