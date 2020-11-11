http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/r114kZLaUBg/

Deputy Secretary of the Interior Katharine MacGregor joined SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Tonight on Tuesday, where she discussed the Trump administration’s work to allow veterans and Gold Star families into national parks for free.

“We already thought our parks pass was one of the best deals on the face of the planet and what we did under Secretary [David] Bernhardt and President Trump’s leadership is basically put out an order saying they will have, all our nation’s veterans and Gold Star families, will have free lifetime passes,” MacGregor said.

“It’s all free for Interior managed land,” MacGregor added, noting that veterans will also receive free parking when they visit. She also noted that the fee removal will be valid for veterans in all “National parks, all our wildlife refugees, as well as our public land out in the West.”

MacGregor went on to note the Trump administration’s admiration for American veterans and those who continue to serve.

Our nation’s public land is precious to us and our president has signed probably the most historic conservation legislation in the lifetime under the Great American Outdoors Act to reinvest billions of dollars in taking care of these public lands and when we think about Veteran’s Day and those that serve our country, especially Gold Star families who have lost a loved one in service to our country or paid the ultimate price, those are the folks who are our first line of defense abroad, they’re serving our country and keeping us safe. … So to give them this access for a lifetime is just one small thing we can do.

“We want them to go out there and use those trails and those climbing opportunities,” MacGregor said of the veterans.

MacGregor went on to note that the Great American Outdoors Act, which was signed into law by President Trump in August, is “truly historic.”

