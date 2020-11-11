https://justthenews.com/world/iran-reportedly-has-12-times-more-low-enriched-uranium-allowed-under-nuclear-deal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Islamic Republic of Iran has about 12 times the quantity of low-enriched uranium as allowed under the 2015 nuclear deal, noted the United Nations atomic agency in a report, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency stated that Iran has amassed 2,443 kilograms of low-enriched uranium, much more than the 203 kilograms allowed under the nuclear deal, the Journal reported.

Iran denies that it is looking or has ever looked to make a nuclear weapon.

Media outlets have projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the U.S. presidential election, but President Trump, who previously withdrew the U.S. from the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal, has not conceded. Biden has expressed that he would want a revival of the deal, based on certain conditions that Iran would have to meet.

