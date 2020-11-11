https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/11/its-not-just-arizona-the-fox-news-decision-desk-needs-to-explain-its-early-call-of-the-dem-house-majority-too/

As of this morning, Dems are expected to maintain control of the House of Representatives but they’ll lost at least 6 seats:

7 races are still outstanding according to the Cook Political Report.

Which brings us to the Fox News Decision Desk which said on election night that Dems were poised to expand their majority by 5 seats:

Fox News really needs to explain this call, along with Arizona:

Here’s coverage from election night:

Over to you, Fox News. What gives?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...