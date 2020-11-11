https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/11/its-not-just-arizona-the-fox-news-decision-desk-needs-to-explain-its-early-call-of-the-dem-house-majority-too/

As of this morning, Dems are expected to maintain control of the House of Representatives but they’ll lost at least 6 seats:

Media: “Democrats held onto their House majority on Tuesday, securing the 218 seats they need to maintain control of the chamber even as they lost at least 6 seats amid unexpected headwinds.” @CatieEdmondson https://t.co/6IKeT8UJQN @nytimes pic.twitter.com/qJ6fJQMlgk — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) November 11, 2020

7 races are still outstanding according to the Cook Political Report.

Which brings us to the Fox News Decision Desk which said on election night that Dems were poised to expand their majority by 5 seats:

I’ve still seen no explanation regarding how the Fox News Decision Desk got this projection so wrong on Election night. Polls were still open in a lot of places when this call was made. There should be some explanation. Instead, it seems like they’re trying to memory hole it. https://t.co/FwFLaOIa3O — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 11, 2020

Fox News really needs to explain this call, along with Arizona:

.@BretBaier, Is this deleted tweet authentic? If so, did you explain why it was deleted? Has there been any explanation from Fox News of this botched call by the decision desk? pic.twitter.com/KDHsSN51dk — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 11, 2020

Here’s coverage from election night:

Here’s the video of Fox News making this call on election night. It was the first call of the night:pic.twitter.com/MLp6q8Ql5c — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 11, 2020

Over to you, Fox News. What gives?

