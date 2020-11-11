https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/11/jake-tappers-sources-say-ousted-secdef-others-didnt-like-trump-pushing-for-premature-withdrawal-from-afghanistan/

On Monday, President Trump announced that he has terminated Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted that he has sources who said this is one of the reasons:

It depends on what your definition of “premature” is…

It’s only been, what, 19 years?

