On Monday, President Trump announced that he has terminated Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted that he has sources who said this is one of the reasons:

Knowledgeable sources tell me the White House now seems focused on going after Mark Esper’s undersecretaries at DOD, following the firing of Esper on Monday. The Pentagon’s top policy official, James Anderson, resigned Tuesday, according to two US defense officials. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2020

Why? Sources say it may be because Esper and his team were pushing back on what they viewed as a premature withdrawal from Afghanistan before conditions were met, as well as other pending security issues. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2020

It depends on what your definition of “premature” is…

Yeah, we basically just arrived in Afghanistan, and we’re already leaving? https://t.co/1gdldWZ6lX — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) November 11, 2020

I mean, the Afghanistan war is so young it has go to Canada to drink legally. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) November 11, 2020

It’s only been, what, 19 years?

“premature withdrawal from Afghanistan” = “only been 19 years, not time to leave yet: premature” https://t.co/viHjq9rT8g — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 10, 2020

“Premature”? The War in Afghanistan is legally an adult now — The Work ™ (@suburbanburger) November 10, 2020

Premature? It’s been 19 years and it is NOT their decision. https://t.co/WcdvswGzUY — Kathleen (@katnandu) November 11, 2020

Yeah, American’s haven’t been dying in Afghanistan long enough. Let’s keep bringing troops home in body bags for a few more years. https://t.co/pcbmg2XcKU — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) November 11, 2020

