https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-okeefe-releases-secret-recording-of-federal-agents-attempting-to-coerce-usps-whistleblower/
Federal agents attempt to ‘coerce’ USPS whistleblower Richard Hopkins
Three new updates published in the last 2 hours from Project Veritas
USPS whistleblower put on suspension…
UPDATE: @Project_Veritas has obtained recordings of fed agents interrogating PA USPS whistleblower re: backdating ballots.
The recordings are explosive evidence of retaliation, “scaring” him.
Whistleblower has received a letter putting him on suspension without pay.
More soon. pic.twitter.com/8I5L8jqUsu
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 10, 2020