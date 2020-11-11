https://www.oann.com/japan-pm-suga-u-s-president-elect-biden-phone-talks-start-kyodo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japan-pm-suga-u-s-president-elect-biden-phone-talks-start-kyodo

November 12, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he spoke with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the phone and confirmed the importance of bilateral ties, as well as a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister’s official residence shortly after the talks, Suga also said the two leaders agreed to meet in person as early as possible.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Reese)

