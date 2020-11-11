https://www.oann.com/japans-fujitsu-mizuho-peptidream-to-form-joint-venture-to-develop-covid-19-treatments/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japans-fujitsu-mizuho-peptidream-to-form-joint-venture-to-develop-covid-19-treatments

TOKYO (Reuters) – Fujitsu Ltd, Mizuho Financial Group Inc, and drugmaker PeptiDream Inc said on Thursday they are forming a joint venture to develop treatments for COVID-19.

The new company, to be called PeptiAID Inc, will research and develop peptide therapeutics for the current SARS-CoV-2 virus and potential future coronavirus outbreaks, the companies said in a release.

The joint venture also includes Takenaka Corp and Kishida Chemical Co.

