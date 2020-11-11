https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jasonmiller-campaign-legalchallenge-president/2020/11/11/id/996631

While President Donald Trump and the Republican legal teams continue building their case, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax TV this challenge is larger than the presidency.

“This isn’t just about the presidential race, it’s also about these Senate races coming up on January 5,” Miller told Wednesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “If we don’t get down to the bottom of any the fraud and illegality going on in Georgia, this could come up again in just a few weeks and have something to do with the outcome of the balance of the Senate.”

Miller said the legal teams are looking into illegal ballot harvesting of mass mail-in ballots in the Republican-controlled state, which includes GOP leadership from Gov. Brian Kemp to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and GOP majorities in the state House and state Senate.

“This is why it’s key, because Georgia allowed for the first time a number of mass, unsolicited ballots to be sent out under the guise of COVID,” Miller told host Greg Kelly. “And, Greg, don’t even get me started; we have a Republican governor, Republican secretary of state, Republican senate, Republican house and they still allowed this to happen.”

Miller claimed Democrat operative Stacey Abrams “was able to swoop in and was able to go around and harvest ballots.”

“There was a reason why they wanted to have these mass mail ballots go out, and this is going to change the future of elections for ever, if we don’t get this right, if we allow them to go and rush this through without looking at it,” Miller added.

The Trump campaign and RNC legal teams are going to take some days, if not weeks, to build their case, Miller concluded.

“We’re just getting started here,” he said. “We feel very good about overturning this.”

