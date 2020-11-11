https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/toobin-the-new-yorker/2020/11/11/id/996620

Jeffrey Toobin has been fired by The New Yorker following an investigation into last month’s incident in which he exposed himself on a work Zoom call.

Toobin announced his dismissal in a tweet on Wednesday, writing: “I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work.”

I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) November 11, 2020

A spokesperson for The New Yorker also confirmed Toobin’s firing to Variety. “As a result of our investigation, Jeffrey Toobin is no longer affiliated with the company,” the spokesperson said.

On Oct. 19, it was revealed that The New Yorker had suspended Toobin after he exposed himself on a Zoom call with New Yorker staffers and the radio station WNYC. According to Vice’s tech news website Motherboard, Toobin was allegedly masturbating during the call.

Toobin is also a chief legal analyst at CNN, and though he was granted time off following the incident, it remains unclear what his job status is at the network.

In a statement to Motherboard, Toobin said, “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

Toobin wrote the 1996 book “The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” which was later adapted by FX into the true-crime anthology series “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

