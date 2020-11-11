https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-florida-gov-desantis-introduces-anti-mob-law-allows-citizens-to-protect-themselves-from-rioters/

DeSANTIS on HANNITY: How Florida Handled Coronavirus Without Draconian Lockdown Orders

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.29.20

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke with Sean Hannity Tuesday night on his state’s efforts to protect the elderly during the Coronavirus outbreak; saying local officials were “pro-active” in saving the most vulnerable residents.

“The fatality rate at Florida’s long-term care facilities were drastically lower than New York. Now the state has a plan to safely re-open for business. The predictions for Florida were off the charts. They attacked you… How did you do it?” asked Hannity.

“We really focused. We knew where the threats were. We made sure we had teams going there, trying to work on that. If the virus gets into those facilities, it can run rampant,” said DeSantis.

“It’s a very difficult problem, but we were pro-active,” he added.

Watch the Governor on ‘Hannity’ above.