DeSANTIS on HANNITY: How Florida Handled Coronavirus Without Draconian Lockdown Orders
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.29.20
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke with Sean Hannity Tuesday night on his state’s efforts to protect the elderly during the Coronavirus outbreak; saying local officials were “pro-active” in saving the most vulnerable residents.
“The fatality rate at Florida’s long-term care facilities were drastically lower than New York. Now the state has a plan to safely re-open for business. The predictions for Florida were off the charts. They attacked you… How did you do it?” asked Hannity.
“We really focused. We knew where the threats were. We made sure we had teams going there, trying to work on that. If the virus gets into those facilities, it can run rampant,” said DeSantis.
“It’s a very difficult problem, but we were pro-active,” he added.
FLORIDA BOUND? DeSantis Says Florida Would ‘LOVE’ to Host GOP Convention if NC Fails to Re-Open
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.26.20
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said his state would “love” to host the Republican National Convention should North Carolina fail to re-open before the annual gathering.
“Florida would love to have the RNC,” DeSantis said at a press briefing in Miami. “Heck, I’m a Republican, it would be good for us to have the RNC in terms of the economic impact when you talk about major events like that. So my posture on all this is we should try to get it done as best we can in accordance with whatever safety requirements.”
“Plans are being made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August,” Trump tweeted on Monday.
“They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!”
