AMERICAN HERO: WWII Veteran Views DC Memorials, Passes Away on ‘Honor Flight’ Home

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.13.19

A World War II veteran passed away over the weekend on board an “honor flight” home after viewing memorials and attractions throughout Washington, DC.

“A 95-year-old military veteran died aboard an Honor Flight carrying World War II veterans back from a war memorial tour of Washington, D.C.,” reports USA Today.

“While on the all-expenses-paid trip back to his retirement home in California, Frank Manchel, the longtime owner of now-closed Price’s Menswear in Dearborn, collapsed aboard a chartered jet shortly before it was due to land Sunday,” adds the article.

“It was almost instantaneous,” said the founder of Honor Flight San Diego. “He was laughing, chatting, having a good time — and then he collapsed.”

Passengers on board said a prayer for the WWII veteran then draped his body in the American flag.

