https://www.theblaze.com/news/cuomo-declares-gatherings-at-private-homes-may-not-exceed-10-people

The state of New York infamously lost tens of thousands of its citizens to what were determined to be COVID-related deaths last spring. Thousands of those deaths came in nursing homes and longterm-care facilities in the state after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered those locations to take in known COVID-19 cases.

Critics of the governor have repeatedly accused him of mishandling the crisis.

Cuomo continues to faces excoriation for the many deaths in nursing homes and elder-care facilities that were a result of his policies.

His decision to shut down the state’s economy still stands out for criticism as New York City has still not recovered.

And his treatment of Gotham’s Orthodox Jewish Community during the pandemic has been a source of ire for many.

Now, he’s adding to his list of greatest hits with his most recent response to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the U.S.

Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the governor announced Wednesday that all indoor gatherings would be limited to 10 people.

These are not just indoor gatherings at facilities open to the public.

According to Gov. Cuomo’s tweeted announcement, the state is focused on limiting indoor gatherings at private homes to 10 people, a significant drop from the 50-person limit that has been in place, the Ithaca Voice reported.

“You go to a party with just your friends, only 10 people. You know these people. ‘They wouldn’t hurt me. They’re my friends,'” Cuomo said, according to the Citizen. “I know, but they could be infected.”

“New York follows the science,” Cuomo tweeted. “We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread.”

“To slow the spread,” he continued, “NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people.”

Bars and restaurants that have state liquor licenses will be required to close at 10 p.m. daily. Gyms must also close by 10 p.m.

The new order from the governor is set to go into effect at 10 p.m. Friday.

“We’re seeing a national and global Covid surge,” Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters, according to the New York Times. “And New York is a ship on the Covid tide.

“These measures are appropriate at this point in time in anticipation of what we see as potential spread,” Cuomo told reporters, WCBS-AM said. “If these measures are not sufficient to slow the spread, we will … turn the valve more, and part of that would be reducing the number of people in indoor dining.”

“It’s tough on bars and restaurants, it’s tough on gyms, it’s tough on everyone. I would say we are within sight of the finish line, the vaccine has been discovered, it has to be perfected, it has to be operationalized, but we see the finish line,” Cuomo added, according to WCBS.

The New York Post said the governor did not indicate how the new order would be enforced, but he did say it would be up to local governments.

“You can make rules, rules are only as good as enforcement, period,” Cuomo said. “I need the local governments to enforce.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

