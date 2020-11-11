https://babylonbee.com/news/katy-perry-releases-controversial-new-single-i-kissed-a-republican-and-i-liked-it/

Katy Perry Releases Controversial New Single ‘I Kissed A Republican And I Liked It’

U.S.—Katy Perry is under fire again for releasing a controversial new single “I Kissed A Republican And I Liked It.” Leftists are upset that the artist is apparently endorsing a bizarre alternative lifestlye like getting along with people you disagree with.

“This is an abomination,” said one protester outside Perry’s mansion. “God intended for the two political parties never to intermingle. Any civil disagreement between the two, the Lord hates.”

“God hates civility! God hates civility!”

The song contains many problematic lines:

I kissed a Republican and I liked it

The taste of his

I kissed a Republican just to try it

I hope the online mob don’t mind it

I’m on the left

He’s on the right

Don’t mean I’m MAGA tonight

I kissed a Republican and I liked it

I liked it

Perry has been forced to apologize and remove the music video after YouTube flagged it as “potentially problematic content.”