https://www.theblaze.com/news/knife-wielding-man-threatens-prayer-group-for-trump

Police in Harlingen, Texas — a city near the southernmost tip of the state and just a few miles from the Mexican border — said they received a call about a person with a knife Friday afternoon.

What happened?

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses said “a prayer group for President [Donald] Trump” was meeting on a grass lot when a man later identified as John Rivas, 20, began throwing eggs at the group. Police said when the group asked Rivas to stop, he pulled out a knife.

Rivas left the area before officers arrived, but police added that they quickly located and arrested him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. During his arrest, police said Rivas began resisting by stiffening his body and refusing to place his hands behind his back. Cops added that after a brief struggle, Rivas was taken into custody without injury. Police said they also charged Rivas with resisting arrest and disruption of meeting — and that they recovered a brown serrated kitchen knife believed to have been used by Rivas.

Police also said two women,19-year-old Marilyn Lopez and 18-year-old Miliannie X. Ortiz-Ruiz, who were with Rivas during the incident, were arrested for disruption of meeting. Cops added that Lopez and Ortiz-Ruiz were screaming insults at the crowd during their investigation.

Police said Rivas was slapped with a $30,000 bond for his aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge — a second-degree felony — as well as a $2,500 bond for resisting arrest and a $500 bond for disruption of a meeting, both misdemeanors. An official with the Cameron County Detention Center told TheBlaze on Wednesday that there was no record of Rivas being booked into the facility, and police added to TheBlaze that Rivas likely bonded out.

As for Lopez and Ortiz-Ruiz, police said they were given $500 bonds for disruption of a meeting and were released on their own recognizance.

Folks react

On the police department’s Facebook post about the arrests, several commenters took issue with police characterizing the prayer gathering as focused on Trump.

“I don’t know where your department got the idea that this was a Trump group,” one person noted. “There were people from several churches there worshipping and praying for our great country. Period.”

Another commenter said “I’m glad you guys arrested them; we have to show people like this that we don’t deal with that down here in the valley. But they weren’t gathering for Trump ….so before you label this about Trump (which the media will use to make people hate on them and feel sorry for the kids) just remember that the people at the gathering AND Trump supporters support law-enforcement 100%. By the way, we all do support Trump but still it has nothing to do with that …just saying lol.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

