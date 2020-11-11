https://hannity.com/media-room/last-call-andrew-cuomo-cracks-down-on-ny-bars-restaurants-event-venues-gyms-as-covid-climbs/

‘DOUBLE STANDARD’: Trump Says Governor Whitmer ‘Doesn’t Let People Even Breath in Michigan’

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.28.20

President Trump ripped Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on social media Thursday morning; saying the Democrat “doesn’t let people even breath” during her state’s ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

“Yet she doesn’t let people even breath in Michigan. A very bad double standard!” posted Trump on Twitter.

Yet she doesn’t let people even breath in Michigan. A very bad double standard! https://t.co/A60YxvWFGv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

Whitmer told reporters Wednesday that her husband traveled to their second home in the northern part of the state to “rake leaves” and “came right back home after.”

“When you opened regions six and eight, you advised people not to rush up and overwhelm the area… There were some reports that you did spend some time up north, is that true?” asked one reporter.

“My husband did go up to our place to rake some leaves and came home. He was there briefly for a night and came right back home after he raked our leaves!” said the Governor.

.@GovWhitmer claims her husband traveled to the family’s second home to “rake leaves.” pic.twitter.com/mVk32fcGKJ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 26, 2020

