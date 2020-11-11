https://hannity.com/media-room/last-call-andrew-cuomo-cracks-down-on-ny-bars-restaurants-event-venues-gyms-as-covid-climbs/
‘DOUBLE STANDARD’: Trump Says Governor Whitmer ‘Doesn’t Let People Even Breath in Michigan’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.28.20
President Trump ripped Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on social media Thursday morning; saying the Democrat “doesn’t let people even breath” during her state’s ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.
“Yet she doesn’t let people even breath in Michigan. A very bad double standard!” posted Trump on Twitter.
Yet she doesn’t let people even breath in Michigan. A very bad double standard! https://t.co/A60YxvWFGv
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020
Whitmer told reporters Wednesday that her husband traveled to their second home in the northern part of the state to “rake leaves” and “came right back home after.”
“When you opened regions six and eight, you advised people not to rush up and overwhelm the area… There were some reports that you did spend some time up north, is that true?” asked one reporter.
“My husband did go up to our place to rake some leaves and came home. He was there briefly for a night and came right back home after he raked our leaves!” said the Governor.
.@GovWhitmer claims her husband traveled to the family’s second home to “rake leaves.” pic.twitter.com/mVk32fcGKJ
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 26, 2020
Watch the Governor’s comments above.
‘BEING OVERLOOKED’: Country Legend Charlie Daniels Works to Help Veterans During the Outbreak
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.08.20
Country star Charlie Daniels is working non-stop to help America’s veterans during the deadly Coronavirus outbreak; saying some of the nation’s most vulnerable heroes are being “overlooked” and need our help.
“The legendary country crooner has seemingly made a second career out of aiding former U.S. servicemen and women who are dealing with mental, physical and financial hardships and is once again placing veterans at the forefront of those in need of assistance during the novel coronavirus pandemic,” writes Fox News.
“In partnership with the nonprofit Code of Vets, Daniels’ own veterans’ nonprofit, The Journey Home Project, is seeking donations for vets who have been suffering in silence with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries (TBI), hunger, homelessness and mounting unemployment while doing everything they can to stay above water,” adds Fox.
“We have combined forces with Code of Vets on other occasions to provide help for our veterans – so this isn’t our first experience working with these great people,” Daniels told Fox News of Gretchen Smith, who founded and helms the nonprofit.
“One major reason is that the needs and the amount of vets falling through the cracks has drastically increased as the veteran population gets laid off from their jobs and, due to the present condition of the economy, many traditional sources find themselves short of funds limiting the places they can go for help,” Daniels continued.
Read the full report here.