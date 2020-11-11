https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/11/legend-cocaine-mitch-mcconnell-pounds-the-final-nail-into-amy-mcgraths-coffin-with-one-glorious-destructive-blow-video/
There was really only one way for Mitch McConnell to answer a question about possible fraud in his Senate race in Kentucky … and it was this way:
REPORTER: “Was there any fraud in your Senate race?”
MCCONELL: “I don’t know. At the risk of bragging, it wasn’t very close.” pic.twitter.com/MFuJ1cj3ta
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 10, 2020
