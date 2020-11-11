https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/majority-black-adults-think-blm-uniting-country-majority-white-adults-disagree/

The majority of black Americans believe that Black Lives Matter “activism” is uniting the nation — while the majority of white Americans disagree.

A new study from YouGov found that only one third of white Americans believe that BLM is a force for unity.

YouGov reported on Wednesday that “a majority of Black Americans (58%) believe that activism for social change is uniting the country, while 42% believe it’s dividing it. In contrast, just one-third of white Americans see activist efforts as uniting the country, while two-thirds (67%) say otherwise.”

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Open Records Request Finds NO INVOICES OR WORK ORDERS on Reported Election Day Water Main Break in Atlanta — Here’s What We Found…

Additionally, the organization found that black Americans across all generations seem to hold similar beliefs, while there are generational differences for white Americans.

“White Gen Z’ers are almost evenly split, with 48% saying activism for social change is uniting the country vs. 52% who disagree. Among older white groups, opinion moves move towards the ‘divisive’ option: 59% of white millennials think activism is dividing the country, rising to 66% among white Gen X’ers and 73% of white baby boomers,” YouGov reports.

Data from YouGov’s Social Change Monitor is based on the online interviews of 13,148 US adults aged 18 and over. Interviewers were conducted June 30 – October 25, 2020 and the sample was weighted to be nationally representative.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

