The chairwoman of Arizona’s Maricopa County Republican Party has resigned from her position, amid backlash for failing to attend a test rest in October of the country’s ballot tabulation machines.

The equipment – new ballot tabulators from Dominion Voting Systems – are at the center of claims about software glitches that some Republicans have asserted changed votes from President Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, according to the az.central.com, part of the USA Today network.

There is so far no clear evidence of glitches switching votes.

Democrats were among the first to call out Chairwoman Rae Chornenky for missing the meeting.

However, Republicans became involved after election results showed the once GOP-reliable Arizona went to Biden.

Chornenky, an attorney backed by the state’s more establishment Republicans, had long clashed with the state GOP party’s most conservative wing, the news website also reports.

Calls for her to step down started after Maricopa County Democratic Party Chairman tweeted about Chornenky not attending last month’s logic and accuracy tests.

Chornenky’s resignation came after state Rep. Kelly Townsend publicly called on her to step down and after Slugockit tweet.

He tweeted that officials from the Republican and Libertarian parties were invited but did not show up for the test.

