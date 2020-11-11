https://thehill.com/briefingroom-blogroll/525474-mccathy-says-best-way-for-gop-to-fundraise-is-just-let-nancy-pelosi-and

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin Owen McCarthyIntercept bureau chief: Pelosi should focus on Georgia special elections amid ‘absurd’ fighting among Democrats House GOP lawmaker: Biden should be recognized as president-elect Tennessee GOP governor says outcome of election ‘not clear yet’ MORE (R-Calif.) said the key to his fundraising lies with Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Defense: Pentagon faces leadership shakeup after Trump fires Esper | Trump approves UAE weapons package | Senate panel proposes 6B spending bill On The Money: Senate releases spending bills, setting up talks for December deal | McConnell pushing for ‘highly targeted’ COVID deal | CFPB vet who battled Trump will lead Biden plans to overhaul agency Intercept bureau chief: Pelosi should focus on Georgia special elections amid ‘absurd’ fighting among Democrats MORE (D-Calif.) and progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez says Rahm Emanuel would be a ‘divisive pick’ for Biden Cabinet Six people whose election wins made history Biden victory: Bonfire of the insanities MORE (D-N.Y.).

“The best way to raise money is just let Nancy Pelosi and AOC [Ocasio-Cortez] talk,” McCarthy said during an interview with AXIOS on HBO in which he discussed his record-breaking $103 million in funds raised during this election cycle.

When asked by journalist Mike Allen why Republicans respond so “vociferously” to Ocasio-Cortez, McCarthy responded by saying that that the freshman congresswoman represents a power shift among lawmakers on the Left.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She runs the floor,” he said. “That wing of the party, the socialist wing of the party, they are the new power of the Democratic party.”

When prompted as to if Ocasio-Cortez is more of a force than Pelosi, McCarthy said, “By far, by far. You watched on the floor. Legislation couldn’t be passed unless AOC agreed with it.”

Democrats retained control of the House in the election last week but lost at least five seats after having been projected to grow the majority.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

