White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany late Tuesday announced 234 pages of what she said were sworn affidavits alleging election irregularities in a county in Michigan.

McEnany appeared alongside Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Fox News’ “Hannity,” where she shared several allegations listed in the affidavits—statements made under penalty of perjury—from Wayne County.

“We keep hearing the drumbeat of ‘where is the evidence?’ Right here, Sean, 234 pages of sworn affidavits, these are real people, real allegations, signed with notaries,” McEnany said.

“They’re alleging—this is one county, Wayne County, Michigan—they are saying that there was a batch of ballots where 60 percent had the same signature,” she told host Sean Hannity. “They’re saying that 35 ballots had no voter record but they were counted anyway, that 50 ballots were run multiple times through a tabulation machine.”

McEnany also shared details of another affidavit where a woman alleged that “her son was deceased but nevertheless somehow voted.”

“These are one of many many allegations in one county, and a county no less, where poll watchers were in many cases threatened with racial harassment, they were pushed out of the way, and Democrat challengers were handing out documents, how to distract GOP challengers,” she continued. “These are real, and anyone who cares about transparency and the integrity of the system should want this to pursue to the discovery phase.”

On Monday, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign filed a suit in Wayne County Circuit Court alleging voter fraud in ballot-counting procedures. The suit alleges county election officials allowed various fraudulent processing of votes, including telling poll workers to backdate ballots and not verify signatures on absentee ballots. Several witnesses have filed sworn affidavits attesting to alleged election fraud. The plaintiffs, two poll challengers, are seeking a temporary restraining order on ballot counting. The case is pending.

Late Tuesday, the Trump campaign announced the filing of a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Michigan that alleges pervasive election irregularities and violations in Wayne County and seeks a review of the Dominion Voting software which caused glitches in several states.

A number of media outlets declared Democratic nominee Joe Biden president-elect on Nov. 7 after they projected victories for him in Pennsylvania and Nevada, putting him over the 270 electoral vote threshold, although the vote counts have not been completed in those states. Vote counts also continue in Georgia and Arizona. Georgia and Wisconsin will have recounts of the votes, where results initially yielded a Biden lead.

Trump has alleged voter fraud and said any declarations of victory are premature, with his campaign having launched multiple legal challenges in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan. The president said on Tuesday that his campaign is making progress and said that he will ultimately be declared the winner of the 2020 election.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on Nov. 9, 2020. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

McDaniel told Hannity that the Trump campaign has received 11,000 incident reports and has compiled at least 500 affidavits from witnesses across various states.

“It is a long process and people need to be patient. The media keeps saying ‘where’s the evidence, where’s the evidence,’ because they’re not giving us time to show it,” she said. “But even the evidence we’re putting forward they’re deciding ‘oh we’re not going to report it’ or ‘we’re going to break away from press conferences’ and we don’t want to hear from these 500 people who have signed affidavits talking about what they saw with this election.”

McDaniel’s comments come after Fox News late Monday swiftly cut away from airing a briefing by the Trump campaign, after McEnany appeared to allege that the Democrat Party had been involved in election fraud. The outlet claimed that McEnany did not have details to back up her allegations.

The Epoch Times isn’t calling the race until the legal battles are resolved, all results are certified, and the Electoral College votes are cast.

