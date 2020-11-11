https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/mcenany-campaign-240-pages-affidavits-proving-fraud/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the Trump campaign has evidence proving voting improprieties in the 2020 election.

McEnany held up what she said were 234 pages of sworn affidavits alleging voting irregularities that could sway the presidential election in President Trump’s favor Tuesday on Hannity.

“We keep hearing the drumbeat of ‘Where’s the evidence?’ Right here, Sean,” McEnany said while fanning the stack of paper.

