The Rev. Raphael Warnock, 2020 Democratic candidate for Senate from Georgia goes off on a false and slanderous anti-Israel tirade in a 2018 sermon (video clip below, full video here). He falsely accused Israel of shooting Palestinian like “birds of prey,” compared violent Palestinian riots to the peaceful African-American civil rights protests, and claimed that Palestinians are “struggling for water and for their lives.”

As Rabbie Uri Pilichowski states in a comment on the video, either Reverend Warnock is an anti-Semitic liar, giving it up to demonize the Jewish state, or ignorant of the realities. Either way, he shouldn’t be a major party candidate for a seat in the United States Senate.

Warnock is a Jeremiah Wright revisited sort of character, but Wright was straightforward about it. He resented Obama’s opportunistic distancing act. Running for office, Warnock is doing his own distancing act. Jewish Insider’s Jacob Kornbluh caught Warnock in trying to gull the gullible in “In 2018 sermon, Warnock blasted Israel. He now says, ‘I Stand with Israel.’” The Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman has more here.

Warnock also signed off on the sickening 2019 National Council of Churches statement. The NCC statement likens Israeli control of the West Bank to “previous oppressive regimes” and calling the “heavy militarization of the West Bank, reminiscent of the military occupation of Namibia by apartheid South Africa.” The statement also suggested the “ever-present physical walls that wall in Palestinians” are “reminiscent of the Berlin Wall.”

Warnock has his own YouTube channel. That is where he posted the 2018 sermon from which the excerpt below is clipped. Kornbluh adds this note regarding the video effects inserted over the audio: “The video of the sermon, posted to Warnock’s YouTube page, includes clips from RT, state-controlled Russian television.”

Warnock should take Pajama Boy Jon Ossoff down with him. Contribute to GOP candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue here.

