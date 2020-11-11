https://thehill.com/homenews/media/525494-michael-cohen-predicts-trump-wont-return-to-white-house-after-christmas-at-mar

President TrumpDonald John TrumpFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE‘s former lawyer Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenEx-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen suggests he voted for Biden Michael Cohen writing second book on Trump administration’s Justice Department Bruce Ohr retires from DOJ MORE predicts Trump will not return to the White House after spending Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Cohen spoke with MSNBC host Ari Melber about the president’s possible endgame plans as President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE prepares to enter the White House on Jan. 20.

“After Christmas, he usually comes back January 5th, January 6th. He likes to go to Mar-a-Lago,” said Cohen. “I suspect he doesn’t even come back to Washington. I don’t believe he’s going to go to the inauguration because he himself fundamentally cannot sit in a chair knowing that the cameras are on him and that the world is looking at him as a loser. He cannot do that.”

Trump has contested the results of the election since the evening of Nov. 3, raising unproven allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

Cohen, who touted his knowledge of the president’s behavior, referenced Trump’s baseless claims regarding the validity of former President Obama’s birth certificate.

“Everyone needs to take a chill pill,” Cohen warned. “Donald Trump talks a lot of nonsense. The Birtherism. ‘I have my investigators there in Hawaii. Look what we found out.’ It’s all a lie, 99.9 percent of everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie. He’s not going to stay in the White House past January 20th. They will remove him. He knows that.”

Cohen called on Trump to concede the election but voiced doubt that he actually would.

“He does not have enough inner strength in him to be gracious,” Cohen concluded. “He needs to keep his base rallied around him. He’s going to say for the next 30 years that they stole the election from me. I’m the rightful president. He’s going to keep his MAGA army active and engaged and going to constantly blow this dog whistle and be a menace.”

Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, penned in a statement Tuesday the Trump campaign plans to roll out a leadership PAC in the president’s name.

Though Murtaugh said the plans for the PAC had been laid out before the projected loss for President Trump, the move is likely an effort for Trump policy to retain influence over the GOP as the administration appears to be on its way out.

