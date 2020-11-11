https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/11/michigan-attorney-general-says-trump-campaigns-lawsuits-insinuate-blacks-are-corrupt-and-incompetent/

The Hill is reporting Wednesday evening that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, has accused the Trump campaign of espousing the narrative through its election-related lawsuits that blacks are corrupt, incompetent, and can’t be trusted.

The Hill reports:

“Really the themes that we see, that persist, are this: Black people are corrupt, Black people are incompetent and Black people can’t be trusted. That’s the narrative that is continually espoused by the Trump campaign and their allies in these lawsuits,” Nessel said during a press call, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Nessel pointed out that some of Trump’s lawsuits allege ballot-counting issues and fraud in Detroit, which has a high Black population and has traditionally voted Democratic, while ignoring majority-white counties such as Oakland and Kent that also voted for President-elect Joe Biden.

We thought the prevailing narrative was that a bunch of white supremacist militia members armed with AR-15s were going to riot in Washington, D.C. if President Trump didn’t win on election night.

Exactly. It’s a party thing, not a race thing.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...