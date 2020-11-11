https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/11/michigan-attorney-general-says-trump-campaigns-lawsuits-insinuate-blacks-are-corrupt-and-incompetent/

The Hill is reporting Wednesday evening that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, has accused the Trump campaign of espousing the narrative through its election-related lawsuits that blacks are corrupt, incompetent, and can’t be trusted.

Michigan attorney general: Trump’s lawsuits insinuate “Black people are corrupt”https://t.co/socMUimDjQ pic.twitter.com/3MoHVcKs5V — The Hill (@thehill) November 11, 2020

The Hill reports:

“Really the themes that we see, that persist, are this: Black people are corrupt, Black people are incompetent and Black people can’t be trusted. That’s the narrative that is continually espoused by the Trump campaign and their allies in these lawsuits,” Nessel said during a press call, according to the Detroit Free Press. Nessel pointed out that some of Trump’s lawsuits allege ballot-counting issues and fraud in Detroit, which has a high Black population and has traditionally voted Democratic, while ignoring majority-white counties such as Oakland and Kent that also voted for President-elect Joe Biden.

We thought the prevailing narrative was that a bunch of white supremacist militia members armed with AR-15s were going to riot in Washington, D.C. if President Trump didn’t win on election night.

When all else fails, racism. — 6reg (@Darthgreg78) November 11, 2020

All else? Seems like it’s normally the first card played. — jeebus (@jeebus2122) November 11, 2020

I was wondering when the race card would be pulled on this topic… I was expecting CNN would be first, but you beat them to it. Nice work 👍 I’m pretty sure alleging voter fraud is also transphobic, you’d best get on that one also. — Keshara Art (@ArtKeshara) November 11, 2020

Bad take — Michael Milutis 🇺🇸 (@michaelmilutis) November 11, 2020

That’s the most illogical shit I’ve ever heard. — ZeroPolitics (@zero_politics) November 11, 2020

Of course they went that route. This is what they normally do. This shows what they (the left) really think about black people. They just want to control and use us. All they care about are our votes. — Soloman685 (@soloman685) November 11, 2020

Running out of rebuttals, are we? — slovborg 🦬 (@slovborg) November 11, 2020

Sounds like a dodge — Texas Red (@seansgame) November 11, 2020

Carl Jung, said the shadow, in being instinctive & irrational, is prone to psychological projection, in which a perceived personal defect is recognized as a perceived moral deficiency in someone else. Michigan’s AG accusations are extremely detailed perhaps she has issues. — Alex Rivera (@AlexRivera12121) November 11, 2020

Clearly that’s more important than a fair election. — Vitaliy Jüterbog🎭 (@J_Imagineering) November 11, 2020

Yawn — perdiemservices (@Perdiemservices) November 11, 2020

STRETCH — RPK (@RPK_) November 11, 2020

Nah. This ain’t it. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) November 11, 2020

No, we insinuate white liberals like her are corrupt — DemsRCrookedAF (@DubsterCali) November 11, 2020

Exactly. It’s a party thing, not a race thing.

Get ratioed for this. — Gulag Inmate – #6969 (@TransPrincess2) November 11, 2020

