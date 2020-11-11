https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/michigan-witness-detroit-tabulation-machines-illegally-connected-web-video/

Witness Barry Doherty has come forward to describe illegal internet connectivity of Detroit’s voter tabulation machines. Doherty has explained that this could have given outside parties the ability to affect the final tabulation count, and could also have given people outside real-time read on what the vote tabulations were.

Doherty is an expert in the field, having worked for Electronic Data Systems for many years, working specifically in computer networking. News of this scandal originally broke at the Epoch Times.

This could have let anyone looking to bring in illegal ballots later that night a very precise number of how many votes would be necessary to flip the final vote count. When polls closed at 8:00PM in Michigan on election night, President Trump was 300,000 votes ahead of Joe Biden, by the time Wayne County/Detroit finished reporting their vote tabulations the next day, the vote count flipped to Biden.

Others have independently come forward to describe 50-61 boxes of illegal ballots that arrived at around 3:30am after the 8:00pm deadline to receive legal ballots. The margin of victory for Joe Biden winning Michigan and its 16 electoral votes was found in Wayne County, and this facility was connected to the internet giving unknown third parties access to those tabulation machines in real time.

Witness Doherty explains that there’s a danger it was giving information to outside parties, but also that it was giving the opportunity for outside parties to alter the vote totals, saying that this security risk “opens up a plethora of doors about what could be going on, it could be used for all sorts of different reasons.”

Doherty and two others who saw this connection, former Michigan State Senator Patrick Colbeck and Phil O’Halleran, brought this to the attention of the person in charge at Cobo Hall, Daniel Baxter. According to Doherty, they were told to trust Baxter and that it was nothing. Baxter, according to Doherty, did not deny what they saw or explained it in any way.

A lawsuit filed by Colbeck and the Great Lakes Justice Center, includes these allegations and six affidavits of other witnesses, related to the witnessed voter fraud happening throughout Michigan.

Again according to Doherty, Baxter and an unnamed person serving as the chief technology person on-site advised them “not to touch anything” because Doherty suggested pulling the plug to the outside world and allowing the machines to remain networked, but not broadcasting to the outside.

“We were crawling on the floors to make sure we had a good idea of the cabling,” Doherty said. Yet they were repeatedly told by Detroit election officials that there was no connectivity in the room. Baxter said that there was no one who could explain what they were seeing.

“That connection had a connection to a transmitter closer to the ceiling, which had lights coming on and off, which from my experience working in technology for many years, that signalled to me that there was some sort kind of in and out data happening.”

Doherty also mentioned that Democrat Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was on site, but was unable to give any indication as to what involvement she had in this, if any.

Patrick Colbeck recently gave an interview to LifeSiteNews about his observations about these events.

