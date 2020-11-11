Yep, he said that. pic.twitter.com/rw4rDmXO98

Samantha Power is triggered…

Asked if @StateDept is going to be engaging with the Biden transition team, Pompeo responds: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

This is incredibly reckless, dangerous, and damaging to US security. https://t.co/0zdxUbcIOj

— Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) November 10, 2020