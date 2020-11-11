https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mike-pompeo-there-will-be-a-smooth-transition-to-the-second-trump-administration/

Posted by Kane on November 11, 2020 1:39 am

Samantha Power is triggered…

This version has a meme…

