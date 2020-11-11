https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mike-pompeo-there-will-be-a-smooth-transition-to-the-second-trump-administration/
Yep, he said that. pic.twitter.com/rw4rDmXO98
— The Recount (@therecount) November 10, 2020
Samantha Power is triggered…
Asked if @StateDept is going to be engaging with the Biden transition team, Pompeo responds: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”
This is incredibly reckless, dangerous, and damaging to US security. https://t.co/0zdxUbcIOj
— Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) November 10, 2020
This version has a meme…
I fixed it….”There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump Administration.” – Pompeopic.twitter.com/FPzIcn10vm https://t.co/kfyeuN2j71
— William-of-Ockham (4 more years) (@Will_of_Ockham) November 10, 2020